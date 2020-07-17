Alberta has most active COVID cases per capita, as some provinces see infections spike after reopening

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Andhra minister visits Nellore hospital to assess COVID facilities



Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister P Anil Kumar visited the Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) to inquire about facilities made for COVID-19 patients. He interacted with GGH Superintendent.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News



India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:01 Published 2 days ago 3-member team arrives in Patna to review COVID-19 situation



As Bihar is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a three-member team, including Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, on July 19 arrived in Patna. Team will assess the COVID-19 situation in the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this