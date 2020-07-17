Global  
 

Alberta has most active COVID cases per capita, as some provinces see infections spike after reopening

CTV News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The number of people that currently have COVID-19 in Alberta is now roughly double that of Ontario on a per capita basis, following a recent spike in new cases after the province began reopening its economy in June.
