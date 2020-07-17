Global  
 

Fahim Saleh: Assistant of tech entrepreneur found decapitated in luxury condo charged with murder

Independent Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Tyrese Haspil accused of stabbing his boss to death, then returning next day to dispose of body
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media 01:50

 A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

