No Consensus On 2nd Stimulus Package As Congress Prepares To Return Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA second stimulus package is coming, but what it will look like is anyone’s guess.



Democrats in Congress have been urging Senate Republicans for months to take up the HEROES Act, which would provide billions in aid to states and continue the $600-a-week federal supplement to unemployment benefits.



