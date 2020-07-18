Global  
 

Home Depot And Lowe's To Require Masks At All Stores

Newsy Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Home Depot And Lowe's To Require Masks At All StoresWatch VideoHome Depot and Lowe's are joining a growing list of U.S. chains to require shoppers to wear face masks.

Both stores made announcements on Friday. The rules will go into effect at Lowe's on Monday and at the Home Depot on Wednesday. Home Depot plans to exempt children or people with certain medical conditions from...
Video credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Home Depot And Lowe's Will Require Masks Inside Stores

Home Depot And Lowe's Will Require Masks Inside Stores 00:20

 The new policy will take effect Monday.

