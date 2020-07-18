|
Home Depot And Lowe's To Require Masks At All Stores
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoHome Depot and Lowe's are joining a growing list of U.S. chains to require shoppers to wear face masks.
Both stores made announcements on Friday. The rules will go into effect at Lowe's on Monday and at the Home Depot on Wednesday. Home Depot plans to exempt children or people with certain medical conditions from...
