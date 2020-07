Massive Outage Hits Cloudflare Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A major outage has reportedly struck Cloudflare, a website-security company that caters to an array of websites, shutting down a large chunk of the Internet, including the popular chat service Discord.



Users of Discord, Riot Games, Patreon, Gitlab and various others websites have reported problems with accessing the platforms... A major outage has reportedly struck Cloudflare, a website-security company that caters to an array of websites, shutting down a large chunk of the Internet, including the popular chat service Discord.Users of Discord, Riot Games, Patreon, Gitlab and various others websites have reported problems with accessing the platforms 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DMV reopening after outage



A massive computer outage lead to big problems for several state agencies. The DMV is set to reopen after announcing that several services have been restored. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:49 Published on June 23, 2020 T-Mobile facing FCC probe after massive outage



T-Mobile says things are back to normal after phone service and data were knocked out for customers on Monday. This comes weeks after T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published on June 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Cloudflare Suffers Massive Outage, Brings Down Discord, Other Sites

RIA Nov. 4 hours ago





Tweets about this