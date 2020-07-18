Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Benefits Of Routine Childhood Vaccines Far Outweigh Risks Of Additional COVID-19 Transmission In Africa

Eurasia Review Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Benefits Of Routine Childhood Vaccines Far Outweigh Risks Of Additional COVID-19 Transmission In AfricaThe health benefits of maintaining routine childhood vaccination programmes in Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic far outweigh the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission that might be associated with clinic visits, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

For every additional COVID-19 death...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym [Video]

Americans have no plans of giving up their at-home workout routines for the gym

Three in five Americans believe gyms will become a thing of the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found going to a gym is becoming more and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases [Video]

Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
WHO Urged by Hundreds of Scientists to Rethink Risks of Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Urged by Hundreds of Scientists to Rethink Risks of Airborne Transmission of COVID-19

Over 200 scientists from around the world are calling on the World Health Organization to not downplay the risk of airborne spread of COVID-19. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published

Tweets about this