Russia Says Willing To Mediate Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Russia has expressed willingness to mediate between Armenia and Azerbaijan amid the recent escalation between the two countries.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the matter with the country's Security Council and expressed concern over the ongoing escalation.



