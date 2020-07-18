Captain Tom Moore knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in rare public ceremony
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
7 minutes ago) Captain Tom Moore is now Sir Tom. The 100-year-old WWII veteran was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II after his extraordinary efforts raising money for the U.K.'s coronavirus effort. Imtiaz Tyab reports from outside Windsor Castle.
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.
Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen 01:12
