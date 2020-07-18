Global  
 

Captain Tom Moore knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in rare public ceremony

CBS News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore is now Sir Tom. The 100-year-old WWII veteran was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II after his extraordinary efforts raising money for the U.K.'s coronavirus effort. Imtiaz Tyab reports from outside Windsor Castle.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen

Captain Tom Moore receives knighthood from Queen 01:12

 Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero during the UK's lockdown by raising millions for health service charities, has been knighted by the Queen at the age of 100. Joe Davies reports.

