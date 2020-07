Betty Frieberg's Revenge Against Abusive Husband Was So Epic, It Became a Criminal Justice Case Study Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Is there a movie about this? There should definitely be a movie about this! Is there a movie about this? There should definitely be a movie about this! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this