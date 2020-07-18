Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies

Newsy Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Civil Rights Icon John Lewis DiesWatch VideoJohn Lewis, a civil rights icon and Georgia congressman, died Friday after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

"We are one people. We're one family. We're one house. We all live in the same house."

Lewis was well-known for his efforts to advance the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He was Chairman...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 02:22

 Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published
Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 [Video]

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 00:33Published
John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

 Longtime congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has passed away at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nikole Killion looks at the life...
CBS News

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

 Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.
Belfast Telegraph

US civil rights icon John Lewis has died

 Described as a "titan of the civil rights movement" the long serving US congressman died of pancreatic cancer, aged 80.
SBS


Tweets about this

brenna_zenaty13

Brenna Zenaty RT @RepMaxineWaters: Rep. John Lewis has passed. It is not enough to say he was a revered civil rights icon. He was a man of impeccable int… 3 seconds ago

jkoch20

Jordan Koch If you don’t know of Rep. John Lewis, then read NOW. An American icon and fighter. Rest in power. https://t.co/TcPSWN0J9t 3 seconds ago

LilyGreenLily

GreenLily RT @politico: BREAKING: John Lewis, who went from being the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington to a long-serving congressman f… 3 seconds ago

eiyenscape

eiyenscape RT @nytimes: As the news emerged late Friday that Rep. John Lewis had died, praise for the civil rights icon began to pour in from American… 3 seconds ago

SPQ_ESQ

Sean Quinlan ⚖ RT @KamalaHarris: John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I… 4 seconds ago

herstory2017

Bon RT @GAFollowers: RIP to civil rights icon and longtime GA Congressman John Lewis. He has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Also,… 4 seconds ago

CJMcCollum

CJ McCollum RT @atima_omara: As a young organizer in politics, John Lewis was an icon. He was among the first Freedom Riders at 21 years old risking hi… 4 seconds ago

HotPlanofAction

Cassandra Lyris HPOA Staying at home! RT @robreiner: Instead of issuing a disingenuous statement about John Lewis, Mitch McConnell should honor this loving Civil Rights icon by… 5 seconds ago