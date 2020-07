Arson Investigated as Possible Cause of Nantes Cathedral Blaze Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Officials stated the flames tore down the cathedral's grand organ and blew out stained glass windows of the 15th-century building in Nantes. A prosecutor claimed on the scene that the fire incident is considered as a criminal act. According to Pierre Sennes, three fires had been established at the site.

