Police close down packed Barcelona beach amid virus spike

Seattle Times Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in Barcelona closed down access to a large area of the city’s beaches on Saturday after too many sunbathers ignored authorities’ request to stay at home amid a new wave of surging coronavirus infections. Police blocked more people from entering the beach and used loudspeakers to recommend that the crowds […]
