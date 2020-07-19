News24.com | Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead

Global  
 

Floods in India, Nepal displace nearly 4 million people, at least 189 dead

Nearly four million people in India's state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains.
 SHANGHAI — Reuters reports that China's Yangtze tributary is seeing record-setting water levels and deadly floods, as experts increasingly question whether the Three Gorges Dam can do the job it was designed for: keeping severe floods at bay. China started building the Three Gorges Dam in 1996...

India coronavirus cases crossed the one million or the 10 lakh-mark, recording 34,956 fresh infections and 687 deaths biggest one-day jump, figures from the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The..

The swirling grey waters of the Brahmaputra, one of Asia's largest rivers, continued to wreak havoc in northeastern India's Assam state, displacing more than 2 million people, officials said on..

At least 60 people have died while over 40 have gone missing in floods and landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal. Myagdi District is the worst affected with 27 deaths. Search and..

 The overflowing Brahmaputra River, which flows through Tibet, India and Bangladesh, has triggered mudslides, displacing millions of people.
