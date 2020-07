You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections



Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31 Published 6 days ago Mali protests: Opposition groups call for president to resign



The opposition accuses the president of cheating during the last parliamentary elections. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this Khaleej Times Syria elections a 'farce,' says exiled opposition https://t.co/OscgennqhA 12 minutes ago