France: Nantes Cathedral Fire Leads To Volunteer Detained But Not Called A Suspect
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () A 39-year-old cathedral volunteer has been detained as part of the arson investigation after a major fire at the Cathedral at Nantes on Saturday. French authorities warned against any “premature” judgment of the detained man.
“We must remain careful as to the interpretation of this police custody. It’s a normal...
An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published