France: Nantes Cathedral Fire Leads To Volunteer Detained But Not Called A Suspect

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral



An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources After Nantes cathedral fire, volunteer detained but not called a suspect CNA Staff, Jul 19, 2020 / 02:26 pm (CNA).- A 39-year-old cathedral volunteer has been detained as part of the arson investigation after a major fire at the...

CNA 4 hours ago



Man in custody after Nantes cathedral fire: French media The suspect is a Rwandan refugee who worked as a volunteer and was in charge of locking up the cathedral.

Al Jazeera 13 hours ago





Tweets about this