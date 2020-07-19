Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France: Nantes Cathedral Fire Leads To Volunteer Detained But Not Called A Suspect

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
A 39-year-old cathedral volunteer has been detained as part of the arson investigation after a major fire at the Cathedral at Nantes on Saturday. French authorities warned against any “premature” judgment of the detained man.

“We must remain careful as to the interpretation of this police custody. It’s a normal...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass

France: Nantes cathedral fire ruins organ, shatters stained glass 01:03

 Major fire in western French city's 15th-century building blows out stained glass windows and destroys grand organ.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral [Video]

Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral

An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

After Nantes cathedral fire, volunteer detained but not called a suspect

 CNA Staff, Jul 19, 2020 / 02:26 pm (CNA).- A 39-year-old cathedral volunteer has been detained as part of the arson investigation after a major fire at the...
CNA

Man in custody after Nantes cathedral fire: French media

 The suspect is a Rwandan refugee who worked as a volunteer and was in charge of locking up the cathedral.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this