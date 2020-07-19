Global  
 

House Democrats Demand Probe Into Federal Agents’ Actions In Portland

Eurasia Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
House Democrats Demand Probe Into Federal Agents’ Actions In PortlandThree top House Democrats say they want an investigation into whether U.S. federal agents “abused emergency authority” when they cracked down on peaceful anti-police protesters last week in Portland, Oregon.

Representatives Jerold Nadler of New York, Carolyn Maloney of New York, and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi sent a...
News video: Were the actions of federal agents in Portland legal?

Were the actions of federal agents in Portland legal? 01:47

 The Department of Homeland Security’s deployment of federal agents to Portland, Ore., has shown the broad legal authority an agency created to protect the United States from national security threats has to crack down on American citizens.

