You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fishermen rescue whale shark tangled in row of beach buoys



This is the heartwarming moment fishermen helped an endangered whale shark that was stuck in a row of buoys. The creature had swam near the shallow part of the water before entangling itself in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 4 days ago WEB EXTRA: Whales Of Southern Italy



The Italian Coast Guard spotted a pod of sperm whales near the island of Lipari in southern Italy on June 29. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: Whale Of A Rescue



Italian divers freed this sperm whale with its tail caught in fishing net near Lipari, Italy on Friday. The Italian Coast Guard says divers worked for about an hour before they were able to cut the.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this