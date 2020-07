Donald Trump insists cognitive test was 'very hard' during Fox News interview Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim that Joe Biden lacks the mental faculties to be president of the United States, implying his opponent in the approaching presidential election would be unable to pass a basic cognitive test.As... Donald Trump has doubled down on his claim that Joe Biden lacks the mental faculties to be president of the United States, implying his opponent in the approaching presidential election would be unable to pass a basic cognitive test.As... 👓 View full article