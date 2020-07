You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News



India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published 3 weeks ago 'No one is upset', says Sanjay Raut after Sena compares Congress with squeaking cot



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 16 said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all the cabinet ministers is good and no one is upset. "CM Uddhav Thackeray's coordination with all.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this