Japanese athletes suffered abuse, says Human Rights Watch report

Anti-Pakistan protests were held in London demanding justice for the Baloch community. They raised slogans against enforced disappearances in Balochistan and blamed the Pakistan Army for human rights violations in Balochistan. Speaking to the media, Abdullah Baloch, leader of the Balochistan Raji...
Armed groups in Colombia are going to extreme measures to ensure the transmission of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slows down. According to CNN, Human Rights Watch says the groups are using killings..