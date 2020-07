Ontario allows more regions to advance to Stage 3 this week, Toronto still excluded Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A number of Ontario regions will advance to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan this Friday but Toronto, Peel and Windsor are still excluded, CTV News Toronto has learned. 👓 View full article

