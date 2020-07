You Might Like

Related news from verified sources UK secures 90 million doses of potential cornavirus vaccines Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Britain would now have access to three different types of vaccines being developed domestically and around the world, and it...

IndiaTimes 6 hours ago



UK first to source coronavirus vaccines from biotech firms backed by Bill Gates The UK government revealed its stockpile of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments on Monday, having recently secured 90 million doses of potential vaccines....

The Next Web 4 hours ago





Tweets about this