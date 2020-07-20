Global  
 

Amber Heard begins testimony against ex-husband Johnny Depp in U.K. libel trial

CBC.ca Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Amber Heard has begun giving testimony at Britain's High Court against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship.
