Amber Heard begins testimony against ex-husband Johnny Depp in U.K. libel trial
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Amber Heard has begun giving testimony at Britain's High Court against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she has accused of abusing her both physically and verbally during their tempestuous relationship.
Actor Johnny Depp and Actress Amber Heard have arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice as his libel trial against News Group Newspapers continues.