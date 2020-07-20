Global  
 

Biden snags support from prominent Muslim American officials

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Several prominent Muslim American elected officials endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday and features the presumptive Democratic nominee. Among those signing the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, are Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Rep. […]
Democrat Joe Biden snags support of prominent Muslim Americans

 Activists say the importance of Muslim American voter participation in the election is greater than it has ever been.
Al Jazeera


