|
Biden snags support from prominent Muslim American officials
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Several prominent Muslim American elected officials endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter organized by Emgage Action ahead of an online summit that starts Monday and features the presumptive Democratic nominee. Among those signing the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, are Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Indiana Rep. […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this