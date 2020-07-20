Serum Institute of India to commence human trials of Oxford vaccine from next month

Human trials of a Covid vaccine candidate, developed in India, have begun. Trials of the drug named Covaxin are being conducted at PGIMS, Rohtak. Bharat Biotech and ICMR's National Institute of Virology, Pune developed Covaxin. The other trial vaccine developed in India is Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D. The...
Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease. She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at..