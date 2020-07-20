Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serum Institute of India to commence human trials of Oxford vaccine from next month

Hindu Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The Serum Institute of India (SII), aiming to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, has said that it will be starting human trials of its
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid vaccine: India begins testing indigenous candidate at PGIMS, Rohtak

Covid vaccine: India begins testing indigenous candidate at PGIMS, Rohtak 02:50

 Human trials of a Covid vaccine candidate, developed in India, have begun. Trials of the drug named Covaxin are being conducted at PGIMS, Rohtak. Bharat Biotech and ICMR's National Institute of Virology, Pune developed Covaxin. The other trial vaccine developed in India is Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID vaccine 'hugely promising' [Video]

COVID vaccine 'hugely promising'

Sky's science correspondent Thomas Moore reflects on the first phase of human vaccine trials developed at Oxford University.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:33Published
Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine trial to be done on people aged between 18-55 yrs: AIIMS Director [Video]

Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccine trial to be done on people aged between 18-55 yrs: AIIMS Director

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 20, the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Professor Randeep Guleria spoke on vaccine trail amid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Oxford vaccine lead scientist is this woman who has pioneered vaccine research | Oneindia News [Video]

Oxford vaccine lead scientist is this woman who has pioneered vaccine research | Oneindia News

Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease. She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this