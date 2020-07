Whole Foods sued by workers for barring BLM face coverings Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

BOSTON (AP) — Whole Foods Market discriminated against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Boston. The supermarket chain disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had […]