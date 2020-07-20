Global  
 

Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Polar bears could become nearly extinct by the end of the century as a result of shrinking sea ice in the Arctic if global warming continues unabated, scientists said Monday. Nearly all of the 19 subpopulations of polar bears, from the Beaufort Sea off Alaska to the Siberian Arctic, would face being wiped out because […]
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Polar bears could be extinct by 2100

Polar bears could be extinct by 2100 00:50

 If climate change continues at its current pace, polar bears will likely be extinct by 2100.

