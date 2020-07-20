Global Warming Is Driving Polar Bears Toward Extinction, Researchers Say Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Polar bears could become nearly extinct by the end of the century as a result of shrinking sea ice in the Arctic if global warming continues unabated, scientists said Monday. Nearly all of the 19 subpopulations of polar bears, from the Beaufort Sea off Alaska to the Siberian Arctic, would face being wiped out because […] 👓 View full article

