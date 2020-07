Owner of shuttered dairy sentenced to 10 years in $60M fraud Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of an award-winning organic dairy who pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of nearly $60 million was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison. Philip Riehl, an accountant and the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery, ran a long-running Ponzi scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors, […] 👓 View full article

