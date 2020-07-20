Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Seattle Times Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Missouri Gov. responds to president’s possible involvement in case of armed homeowners at protest [Video]

Missouri Gov. responds to president’s possible involvement in case of armed homeowners at protest

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on a St. Louis couple who made national headlines for standing outside their home with guns during a protest.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:21Published
Guns taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters [Video]

Guns taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters

Guns were taken from St Louis couple seen confronting protesters on a now-viral video.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
Protest encampment removed outside St. Louis City Hall [Video]

Protest encampment removed outside St. Louis City Hall

The so-called Occupy St. Louis protest camp at St. Louis City Hall is gone after two nights. Authorities moved it out early Friday morning.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

St Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

St Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest St Louis' top prosecutor on Monday charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside...
New Zealand Herald

St. Louis Couple Charged for Pulling Guns at Racial Injustice Protest
TIME

Parson: Trump ‘focused’ on situation with St. Louis couple

 O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that a white St. Louis couple...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Wyntre999

wyntre RT @aClassicLiberal: This is what fascism looks like. Riot and loot and of you belong to the right party you won't get prosecuted. Try to d… 4 seconds ago

seeehorn

Thomas Quaynor RT @shomaristone: UPDATE: St. Louis Couple Charged for Pulling Guns at Protest. Circuit Atty. Kim Gardner announced the charges against Ma… 13 seconds ago

nycshortyco

alecs RT @KOAA: St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a protes… 24 seconds ago

GrossmanToni

Toni Grossman RT @MspdcaliKag: WTH...Apparently you cant defend your property or family anymore, without being prosecuted for a crime! This country’s gon… 34 seconds ago

Magic20099

Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 RT @nbcsandiego: UPDATE: St. Louis’ top prosecutor said she's charging a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displayi… 44 seconds ago

Shaere10

Shaere RT @KTVN: St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a… 45 seconds ago

Marthadphotog

Martha RT @ABC7: St. Louis' top prosecutor has charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial… 47 seconds ago

tabeeshack

Tabeeshack St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest #SmartNews https://t.co/pdvZ9Jn9LV 48 seconds ago