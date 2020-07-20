wyntre RT @aClassicLiberal: This is what fascism looks like. Riot and loot and of you belong to the right party you won't get prosecuted. Try to d… 4 seconds ago Thomas Quaynor RT @shomaristone: UPDATE: St. Louis Couple Charged for Pulling Guns at Protest. Circuit Atty. Kim Gardner announced the charges against Ma… 13 seconds ago alecs RT @KOAA: St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a protes… 24 seconds ago Toni Grossman RT @MspdcaliKag: WTH...Apparently you cant defend your property or family anymore, without being prosecuted for a crime! This country’s gon… 34 seconds ago Mike 🇵🇷 🇺🇸 RT @nbcsandiego: UPDATE: St. Louis’ top prosecutor said she's charging a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displayi… 44 seconds ago Shaere RT @KTVN: St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a… 45 seconds ago Martha RT @ABC7: St. Louis' top prosecutor has charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial… 47 seconds ago Tabeeshack St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest #SmartNews https://t.co/pdvZ9Jn9LV 48 seconds ago