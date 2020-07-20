|
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday that she is charging a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are […]
