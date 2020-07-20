Fox’s Chris Wallace gets praise for his interview with Trump
Monday, 20 July 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — As veteran journalists who now teach the craft to college students, Tom Bettag and Frank Sesno both said they will use Chris Wallace’s interview with President Donald Trump to show how it’s done well. “This was an ‘A-plus’ accountability interview,” said Sesno, who spoke to five presidents as a CNN Washington […]
