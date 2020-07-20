Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021 Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek says he's responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February. His doctor has said he's counting on that milestone, the "Jeopardy!" host said, "so I expect to be around 'cause he said I will be around. And I expect to […]


