Prank Posts Falsely Suggest Second Stimulus Payment Is Approved Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Viral posts on Facebook falsely claim the government has approved a second round of coronavirus stimulus payments to everyone who signs up -- and that the money will be forthcoming in "5-7 business days." Congress is considering another economic package, but a new round of support has not been passed.



Viral posts on Facebook falsely claim the government has approved a second round of coronavirus stimulus payments to everyone who signs up -- and that the money will be forthcoming in "5-7 business days." Congress is considering another economic package, but a new round of support has not been passed.