U.S. General Surgeon Urges Americans To Wear Masks In Public

Newsy Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
U.S. General Surgeon Urges Americans To Wear Masks In PublicWatch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is urging Americans to wear masks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday, the nation's top doctor said he and the entire Trump administration are "on the same page" in that wearing masks in public is the most effective way to...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks?

Why Did The Trump Admin And CDC Flip-Flop On Wearing Masks? 00:39

 At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective...

