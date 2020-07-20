U.S. General Surgeon Urges Americans To Wear Masks In Public Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Watch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is urging Americans to wear masks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.



In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday, the nation's top doctor said he and the entire Trump administration are "on the same page" in that wearing masks in public is the most effective way to... Watch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is urging Americans to wear masks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday, the nation's top doctor said he and the entire Trump administration are "on the same page" in that wearing masks in public is the most effective way to 👓 View full article

