U.S. General Surgeon Urges Americans To Wear Masks In Public
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Watch VideoU.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is urging Americans to wear masks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In an interview with "Fox & Friends" on Monday, the nation's top doctor said he and the entire Trump administration are "on the same page" in that wearing masks in public is the most effective way to...
At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials took that tack so healthcare workers would have sufficient access to masks and personal protective...
A CBS News poll released on Sunday shows how Americans feel about wearing masks, and what they think about the US response to coronavirus. 59% of Republican respondents said they think it's a personal..
