Antarctica More Widely Impacted By Humans Than Previously Thought Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Antarctica is considered one of the Earth's largest, most pristine remaining wildernesses. Yet since its formal discovery 200 years ago, the continent has seen accelerating and potentially impactful human activity.



How widespread this activity is across the continent has never been quantified. We know Antarctica has no cities,...