Florida Teachers Union Sues Governor Over School Reopenings

Newsy Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Florida Teachers Union Sues Governor Over School ReopeningsWatch VideoFlorida's largest teachers union sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials to stop his administration from fully reopening public schools next month.

The Florida Education Association says government officials are violating the state's constitution, which requires public schools to be "safe [and]...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges 01:29

 [NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start [Video]

Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start

In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's..

Duration: 02:10
Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtual [Video]

Martin County teachers want schools to delay opening or remain virtual

Teachers in Martin County are pleading with school board members to either delay the opening of schools or remain 100% virtual.

Duration: 02:06
Teachers rally against school reopening [Video]

Teachers rally against school reopening

Some Lee County parents, teachers, and students have a message for Governor Ron Desantis. They held a car parade in Fort Myers to make it heard. The group says they want the Governor and the state..

Duration: 01:12

As COVID-19 caseload mounts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued by teachers over school reopening plan

 The state's largest teachers union sued the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration over plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction next month.
USATODAY.com


