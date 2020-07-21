Florida Teachers Union Sues Governor Over School Reopenings

[NFA] A Florida teachers union sued the state on Monday in an effort to halt next month's planned restart of classroom instruction, which it says poses an "imminent threat to the public health, safety and welfare" of its members, students and parents. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:10Published