Florida Teachers Union Sues Governor Over School Reopenings Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Watch VideoFlorida's largest teachers union sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials to stop his administration from fully reopening public schools next month.



The Florida Education Association says government officials are violating the state's constitution, which requires public schools to be "safe [and]... Watch VideoFlorida's largest teachers union sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials to stop his administration from fully reopening public schools next month.The Florida Education Association says government officials are violating the state's constitution, which requires public schools to be "safe [and] 👓 View full article

