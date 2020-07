Volcanoes On Venus Are Still Active Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

A new study identified 37 recently active volcanic structures on Venus. The study provides some of the best evidence yet that Venus is still a geologically active planet.



A research paper on the work, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland and the Institute of Geophysics at ETH Zurich, Switzerland,

