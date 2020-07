Covid-19 coronavirus: Victoria confirms 374 new virus infections, three deaths Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.There are 3078 active cases across the Australian state.Victoria has announced three new deaths – a woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s... Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state's total to 6289 cases.There are 3078 active cases across the Australian state.Victoria has announced three new deaths – a woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s... πŸ‘“ View full article