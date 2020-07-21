Global  
 

Asia Today: New restrictions coming for Australian hot spot

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hot spot Victoria state on Tuesday reported 374 new cases of COVID-19, its second-highest daily tally. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also announced three more deaths, bringing the national death toll 126. Andrews said a lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne, which began two weeks ago, was having an impact. “You’d […]
