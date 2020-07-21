Global  
 

Donald Trump threatens to send more federal officers into 'Democrat' run cities to quell protests

SBS Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Donald Trump says he may deploy Border Patrol police and federal marshals in Democrat-led cities such as New York and Chicago.
News video: Mayor Lightfoot Has 'Great Concerns' About President Trump Possibly Deploying Federal Agents In Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Has 'Great Concerns' About President Trump Possibly Deploying Federal Agents In Chicago 02:38

 Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she has “great concerns” about the possibility President Donald Trump could soon deploy scores of federal agents to Chicago to crack down on gun violence and protests, similar to an approach in Portland, Oregon.

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago [Video]

Protesters March Amid Plans For 175 Federal Agents To Come To Chicago

The Trump administration plans to send 175 federal agents to Chicago this week, as federal agents continue clamping down on protesters in Portland, Oregon. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of..

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results [Video]

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election. Wallace first..

Trump threatens to send more federal officers into 'Democrat' cities

 President Donald Trump threatened Monday to send more military-garbed law enforcement into US cities to quell anti-racism protests, a move he called necessary...
Japan Today

Trump threatens to send more federal officers into cities

 After the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon last...
IndiaTimes

Gov. Newsom responds to Trump's threat to send federal officers to Oakland

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded Monday to President Donald Trump's threat to send "federal law enforcement" to Oakland and several other cities to clamp...
SFGate


