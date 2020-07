Sam Trott RT @mi6rogue: Today's distraction/dead cat is Public sector workers, including doctors, teachers and police officers, will see above-inflat… 13 seconds ago 💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @ReutersUK: Almost one million public-sector workers in Britain are to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government said, to refle… 1 minute ago The Blasted Cat Public sector workers complaining about inflation beating pay rises whilst the private sector face unemployment Houston we have a problem 1 minute ago Lesley Rennie Chancellor announces pay rise for 900k public sector workers https://t.co/apsi8FZpOR via @MailOnline does it make sense? 2 minutes ago makejamnotwar #BlackLivesMatter #FreeJulianAssange RT @daniellejade198: https://t.co/PLDE52Oja8 No pay rise for nurses. A real slap in the face after risking my life in a pandemic. Not… 2 minutes ago Amanda🌹#GTTO RT @TinaMcKay_: Public sector workers to get above inflation pay rise. Sounds good.... As always the devil is in the detail. Ps Don't for… 2 minutes ago Sean Sullivan Coronavirus: Above-inflation pay rise for almost 900,000 public sector workers https://t.co/geLycmZg4K 2 minutes ago Cassie Bywater That's nice, nice little pick up for all the other NHS staff who did their best, no reward for them just a clap eve… https://t.co/Zfo3NZxYk9 2 minutes ago