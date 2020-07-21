Alex Trebek Memoir Touches On Life, Career And Cancer Diagnosis
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Watch Video"Here is the host of 'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek."
That's Alex Trebek back in 1984, hosting his very first episode of "Jeopardy!" Trebek had worked on other shows throughout the '60s and '70s, but the longtime host says his break on "Jeopardy!" was nothing short of luck.
Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week. Now he shares reflections on his life and career in “The Answer Is…”, packed with...