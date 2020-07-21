Global  
 

Alex Trebek Memoir Touches On Life, Career And Cancer Diagnosis

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Alex Trebek Memoir Touches On Life, Career And Cancer DiagnosisWatch Video"Here is the host of 'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek."  

That's Alex Trebek back in 1984, hosting his very first episode of "Jeopardy!" Trebek had worked on other shows throughout the '60s and '70s, but the longtime host says his break on "Jeopardy!" was nothing short of luck.

More than three decades later, the famed...
Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Writes the Perfect Book for Jeopardy! Fans

Alex Trebek Writes the Perfect Book for Jeopardy! Fans 00:54

 Since debuting as the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, Alex Trebek has been something like a family member to millions of television viewers, bringing entertainment and education into their homes five nights a week. Now he shares reflections on his life and career in “The Answer Is…”, packed with...

