Rachel Maddow and Mary Trump make formidable TV combination Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Not only can President Donald Trump’s niece Mary sell books, she can draw a crowd on television. Her one-hour interview with Rachel Maddow last Thursday reached 5.2 million people, the biggest audience ever for one of Maddow’s shows and largest ever for a regularly-scheduled show on MSNBC, the Nielsen company said. […] 👓 View full article

