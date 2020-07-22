St. Junipero Serra Could Be Removed From California County Seal
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () By Kevin Jones
A proposal to remove St. Junipero Serra from Ventura County’s official seal is unwarranted, and elected officials need to know Serra’s true story, according to the priest who heads the final mission the sainted Spanish missionary founded in California.
“Should the County of Ventura redesign its emblem,...
The California Catholic Conference of Bishops issued its first statement on the vandalism of a Father Junipero Serra statue in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, saying that Serra "made great sacrifices..