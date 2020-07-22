St. Junipero Serra Could Be Removed From California County Seal Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By Kevin Jones



A proposal to remove St. Junipero Serra from Ventura County’s official seal is unwarranted, and elected officials need to know Serra’s true story, according to the priest who heads the final mission the sainted Spanish missionary founded in California.



