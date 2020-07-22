Covid 19 coronavirus: New Victoria cases hit record daily high of 484
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Victoria has hit a massively high new coronavirus record, with 484 new cases recorded in 24 hours, The Australian reports.The previous record was 428 cases last Friday. The state's numbers have an extra significance today...
WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first time single-day infections have exceeded a quarter-million, according to the health agency. The...
Taxi Movie (1998) - Clip - Plot synopsis: Legendary, BAFTA winning filmmaker Luc Besson presents this classic, high-octane actioner about a taxi driver who, in order to work off his tarnished driving..
MITO, Japan (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday, as governments in the region reported surging numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases. Stocks... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age