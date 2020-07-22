Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Victoria cases hit record daily high of 484

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Victoria cases hit record daily high of 484Victoria has hit a massively high new coronavirus record, with 484 new cases recorded in 24 hours, The Australian reports.The previous record was 428 cases last Friday. ‌ The state's numbers have an extra significance today...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases 00:51

 WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world. That number marks the first time single-day infections have exceeded a quarter-million, according to the health agency. The...

