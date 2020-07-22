Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's worst virus day since outbreak began
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () Australia has broken a record for coronavirus case numbers today.The nation's highest day of new cases previously was back in March with a total of 460 cases across all states.Today Victoria alone topped that number with 484 new...
