Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's worst virus day since outbreak began

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia's worst virus day since outbreak beganAustralia has broken a record for coronavirus case numbers today.The nation's highest day of new cases previously was back in March with a total of 460 cases across all states.Today Victoria alone topped that number with 484 new...
