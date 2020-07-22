UK 'avoided' looking into Russia Brexit meddling Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





While the report from the ... A long-awaited report published on Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticised the UK government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.While the report from the parliament 's Intelligence and Security Committee said it would be "difficult — if not impossible — to prove" 👓 View full article

