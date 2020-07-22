Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK 'avoided' looking into Russia Brexit meddling

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
A long-awaited report published on Tuesday on Russian influence in British politics criticised the UK government for its slow response to Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

While the report from the parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said it would be "difficult — if not impossible — to prove"...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament

Russia meddled in Scottish vote, unclear on Brexit: UK parliament 04:36

 A new report casts Russia as a hostile power that poses a significant threat to the UK and the West on many fronts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russia report: UK took 'eye off the ball' [Video]

Russia report: UK took 'eye off the ball'

Ministers 'did not want to know' if Moscow meddled in the Brexit vote, an MP says, as the government rules out an investigation.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:29Published
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote [Video]

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has released the findings of its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British politics.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:46Published
Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference [Video]

Government accused of being ‘slow’ to respond to risk of Russian interference

A long-awaited report on Russia’s activities in the UK has concluded that the Government “took its eye off the ball” and failed to respond to Moscow’s threat.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

UK government says no evidence of successful Russian meddling in Brexit vote

UK government says no evidence of successful Russian meddling in Brexit vote It said there were open source indications that Russia sought to influence the Brexit campaign but that the British government had not sought deep evidence of...
Jerusalem Post

British government 'lacked curiosity' to see if Russia meddled in Brexit election

 The British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has blasted the government for failing to conduct any rigorous analysis of whether or not Russia...
The Age

Report finds UK government 'actively avoided' looking into Russia Brexit vote claims

 A report says the government "actively avoided" investigating possible interference by Russia.
BBC News


Tweets about this