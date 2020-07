Alaska earthquake, 7.8 magnitude, sparks tsunami warning Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rattled the Alaskan peninsula sparking a tsunami warning for the area.The quake hit at 6.12pm (NZT) at a depth of 10m, 120km south of Chignik.A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands along...

