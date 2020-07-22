Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
Eid Al Adha 2020: Dubai announces holiday for public sector
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Eid Al Adha 2020: Dubai announces holiday for public sector
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 (
5 hours ago
)
Last year, the UAE Cabinet had announced that both public and private sectors.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Portland, Oregon
Coronavirus disease 2019
European Union
Chicago
Premier League
Singapore
California
Hong Kong
Watford F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tsunami Warning
Powerful 7 8
Pfizer
Nobel Prize Banquet
Chicago Shooting
Kim Kardashian
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump wishes Ghislaine Maxwell ‘well’ ahead of high-profile trial
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’
Hungary claims victory in EU recovery fund talks
Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police