China vows revenge after U.S. orders consulate in Houston to close

CBS News Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
China is vowing retaliation after the U.S. ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston. China received the order on Tuesday, before reports that someone was burning documents in the courtyard of the consulate. The U.S. said the facility was ordered closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."
News video: Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'

Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet' 02:37

 Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian...

