China vows revenge after U.S. orders consulate in Houston to close
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () China is vowing retaliation after the U.S. ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston. China received the order on Tuesday, before reports that someone was burning documents in the courtyard of the consulate. The U.S. said the facility was ordered closed "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."
