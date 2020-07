You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chinese petrol tanker falls 40ft into river when bridge collapses in Laos



A Chinese trucker had a lucky escape after a bridge collapsed as he drove over it. The driver was in a Chinese owned tanker which had been delivering fuel in Vientiane, Laos, yesterday morning (June.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:59 Published on June 3, 2020

Tweets about this